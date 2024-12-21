West Ham boss Lopetegui praises Fabianski for Brighton draw

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was upbeat after their 1-1 draw at home to Brighton.

Mohamed Kudus cancelled out Mats Wiefer's opener for Brighton at London stadium.

Lopetegui said, "I think that we were better in the first half, then maybe in the second half they were better in some moments.

"We had 15 very good minutes after we levelled the match. We could have scored the second goal, but they recovered and they had chances too.

"So I think it was an equal match against a very strong team.

"We have to highlight the commitment and the behaviour of the players. We achieved one point - we wanted three - but we have to look forward to the next challenge. We need to try to keep a positive feeling and this is a match that we have not lost. We now have a key month as we look to that next challenge.

"People talk about the classification and say that Brighton is doing very, very well.

"They have five points more than us and it is not a big difference. I think that the little details are going to help us to increase our level, and improve our position in the classification too.

"We showed a good reaction to their goal. Not only to get the equaliser, but afterwards, we kept this reaction. We had a very good spell.

"It is true that after that they changed and they recovered against our control. That is why we made other changes, and in the last moment, the last part of the match, we had a set-piece situation to score the second goal.

"We had the chance, but it is true that they have two clear chances too and Łukasz did very well.

"Łukasz Fabiański has a strong mentality. It was not easy for him because we know that he can do better in this action (for Brighton’s goal).

"But the thing that he did very well is that after this action, he kept his mentality strong. He did very good work in the game to highlight this mentality.

"You have to keep working and to keep focused."