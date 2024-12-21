West Ham attacker Kudus explains Brighton goal celebration

West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus was pleased with his goal in their 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Kudus' effort canceled out Mats Wiefer's opener for the visitors.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Ghana international later said: “I think we’re getting close to our best, step-by-step, and the team gave their best today

“The boys showed good energy and resilience to come back after going down, and although we wanted the win, we’ll take the point and move forward.

“It feels good to have been able to contribute to the result. As an attacker, it’s always good to score, and it will really help my confidence. It would’ve been nice to have helped to get all three points, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We’re together as a group, and I think we’re getting there. We have a lot of quality, and I think there is a lot that we can achieve. It’s about completing the puzzle together, and hopefully we can do better again in the next game.”

On his stool celebration, Kudus also explained: “It’s a stool from Ghana.

“I wanted to do something different with my celebration, that shows off my roots and where I come from.

“Where I’m from, the Chiefs and the Kings sit on stools that showcase where they’re from, so I thought it would be nice to show a little example of where I’m from. It’s a beautiful stool.

“It was good to score, and the goal came from where I’m most natural, on the right. It’s all about the team though, and I’ll keep learning and improving to adapt to wherever I’m asked to play.

“We’ll go again in a few days’ time, and hopefully I can score again and help the team.”