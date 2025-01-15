Hurzeler says Premier League is a "perfect environment" for Brighton loanees to develop

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler admitted he is open to Premier League loans for Brighton players such as Evan Ferguson or Julio Enciso this month.

West Ham United, Arsenal and Bournemouth all appear to be short of a No.9 and with Ferguson available for loan this winter it is likely one of those top clubs will swoop in for his services. The young striker, along with Enciso, could break into another Premier League side with Hurzeler revealing it would be the best place for them.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We will negotiate what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the best and then we will make the decision together.

“This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club. We sent (Facundo) Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester.

“We know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve, because it’s tough, it’s intense, especially for young players. It’s the perfect environment to adapt.

“In the end, they want to play for Brighton and we want them to play for Brighton. So, when they improve in the environment of the league where we are also playing, it’s always very helpful.

“So, that’s why I am not thinking about making the other teams better, it’s more about what is best for the player.”