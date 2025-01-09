Brighton boss Hurzeler hints FA Cup no priority

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has hinted the FA Cup isn't a priority.

Brighton meet Norwich in the Third Round on Saturday in which it will mark Hurzeler's debut in the competition.

He said this morning: "I think it's similar to the Carabao Cup. It's a tournament, it's a competition where you have a chance to win a title. There are a lot of good opponents in this cup competition but in the end it's only one game and in one game, anything is possible.

"I've experienced it already in Germany the cup games - you can go really far in a tournament but you can also be out really quickly and I've experienced both perspective and sides.

"I'm really looking forward to it because we see it as a chance, an opportunity to win a tie."