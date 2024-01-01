Huerzeler his squad will be "a mix" as Wolves clash approaches

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler does not expect mass changes to his squad in the Carabao Cup tie against Wolves as he assess who is fit and ready.

The Seagulls boss will assess Joao Pedro after training today as he missed the 0-0 draw versus Ipswich at the weekend due to injury during the international break.

He said Mats Wieffer is “an option” after not playing since the club’s victory over Everton last month.

Jason Steele is expected to start in goal as he is on Cup duty due to Bart Verbruggen taking charge of league games.

The German manager said he has a lot of faith in his side as they look to progress to the next round.

“My trust to all my players is very high.

“We have to discuss who we give a break.

“Of course there will be some rotation but there will be also players who played against Ipswich.

“It will be a mix but I’m sure the squad will be strong enough that can compete against Wolverhampton.”