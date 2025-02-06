Hurzeler says Brighton's Gomez will learn to "adapt to the Premier League" this season

Hurzeler says Brighton's Gomez will learn to "adapt to the Premier League" heavy defeat

Recent arrival Diego Gomez experienced his “welcome to the Premier League” moment during Brighton’s heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest.

He was brought on as a half-time substitute, with his team already struggling in the contest.

The Paraguay midfielder now awaits the chance to make his FA Cup debut against Chelsea at the Amex tomorrow.

With Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari sidelined through injury, Fabian Hurzeler will be considering Gomez as a key midfield option.

Head coach Hurzeler said: “It was important for him to have now game experience and try to find a way to adapt to the Premier League.

“The intensity, it’s a new culture. I am sure it will have helped him.”