Brighton boss Hurzeler: Bad performance, bad result, very disappointed

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday "wasn't good enough".

The Seagulls were thrashed 7-0 at the City Ground.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hurzeler said: "Bad performance, bad result, very disappointed. I want to see a reaction from the team but we win together and we lose together so that's also a test for the individual characters and for the group, how we deal with it because games like this, they are bad but maybe it is a signal for us to show a reaction.

"We said we want to play with courage, we wanted to play offensively and in the end, you could say it was a mistake. In the end, today we were not good enough. You need to have a balance between defence and controlling the ball in possession. We had some big chances and their goalkeeper was amazing. Out of possession, we were not on the field today."

On his five yellow cards in the Premier League, the German insisted: "When we look at the decisions today, they were really poor so I think being emotional is part of it. I know the statistic but in the end, emotions are part of the game."