Forest rejects Chelsea bid for defender Murillo

Nottingham Forest reportedly turned down a January approach from Chelsea for center-back Murillo, per The Telegraph.

Forest have been one of the Premier League’s surprise teams this season, with Champions League qualification within reach.

Despite interest in several key players, the club managed to keep their squad intact as the transfer window closed.

Chelsea were keen to sign Murillo early in the window, but Forest refused to consider a sale.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis held firm, rejecting what could have been a record-breaking deal for the club.

The offer was said to be worth more than the £47.5M Forest received from Tottenham for Brennan Johnson.

