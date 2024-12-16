Palace boss Glasner: Beating Brighton? It's happiness

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hopes their win over Brighton can kickstart their season.

The Premier League club have not enjoyed the best of campaigns, but have now created some distance from the relegation zone.

Palace beat rivals Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday in the top flight.

“Happiness,” Glasner summed up his emotions post-game.

“Especially about the performance of the players, and for our fans here today.

“We knew it was an important game for our fans, for the club, and so the players performed really well today. We struggled a little bit at the beginning of the game and at the beginning of the second-half, but then we got the game under control, we scored nice goals, so overall, a great performance and a big win.

“I love football and this atmosphere. I mentioned it at the press conference: we prepared like we prepare every single Premier League game the whole season, (with) what we want to do, how we want to play, their strengths, their weaknesses, especially our strengths… and then, today, we talked about how important it is for our fans.

“The fans have always supported us the whole season. Even when we had the defeats at the beginning of the season, they were always behind the team, behind us, and we said maybe it's an opportunity for us to give them a little bit back, and maybe a first Christmas gift!

“The players – I mention it quite often – are great characters, so they gave the first Christmas gift to our fans, and I hope they enjoyed the afternoon.”

