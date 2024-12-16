Palace keeper nHenderson: Victory at Brighton proves we're in false position

Crystal Palace’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion was hailed by shot stopper Dean Henderson.

The England international managed to help his team to earn a huge 3-1 win over their bitterest rivals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palace were the better team throughout the contest, racing into a 3-0 lead before Brighton pulled one back.

The England international said post-game: “It's absolutely massive.

“The fans have been patient with us this season. We are in a false league position, we have great players, a great style of play, and it all clicked today. We're thankful for that.

"We knew they would come out (in the second-half) and it would be hard. I knew I'd have to concentrate and I'd have things to do. Luckily I helped the team today. The boys defended tirelessly in front of me, they were unbelievable, and we fought like mad today for those three points.

"When you're in that moment, and you're making saves that like, you feel good, you feel unbeatable. Thankfully, we went and got the third (goal). Unfortunately we conceded at the end, but that's football for you. It's a massive three points and we're delighted.

"They (the fans) have been on at us all week. We've had players' appearances and they were telling us we can be heroes if we won today, so we're delighted for the fans who have stuck with us through the tough times early on in the season.

"Hopefully we can put a run together now and give them something back."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play