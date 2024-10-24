Hurzeler on working with Brighton captain Dunk: I didn't expect him to be this competitive

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has praised captain Lewis Dunk this week.

Even though the two did know each other from earlier in their careers, Hurzeler admitted he was not quite sure what to expect.

Advertisement Advertisement

What he has seen from Dunk since arriving in the summer has been hugely impressive, according to the young head coach.

He told reporters: “I didn't expect him to be this competitive. I think he's so experienced, it shows in the number of games he already played in the Premier League and he knows when he has to be there and he knows when it's like game time, when it's match time, when he has to be prepared. He listens good to his body, but it doesn't mean that he only is there when it's match day, also during the week.

“He wants to win the small sided games in training, he wants to push his teammates. Another thing that is very impressive for me is that he sees everyone here like a family. He wants to chill with the kit staff, he wants to chill with the chef, with the team manager. So he wants to spend time with the people.

“He's not that player and person who says, okay, I have to do a job here and I'm gone as quick as possible. No, he wants to spend time here with the people. He really identifies himself with the values from the club and that's something that I didn't expect in that way, to be honest.

“He's my captain and he's one of my most important players and also as a person very important because he knows the club. He knows the values of the club. He knows the history from the club. He knows what is needed to be successful in the Premier League.

“He has all the knowledge. I'm new here and I can also learn a lot from him. That's why it has to be like a good exchange. It has to be a trustful exchange. We also can be honest to each other to say the opinion when something went wrong. You have to build this trust for the relationship.

“It won't come overnight. It's like in a relationship with a girl, it doesn't come with the first date, it doesn't come with the second date. It comes with time, when you gain the trust, when you experience things together, when you make memories together, then you gain the trust and you can’t increase it with artificial things.

“I'm very happy that he's my captain.”