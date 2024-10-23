Potter backing Tuchel for England success: Really good appointment

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter supports the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England coach.

Potter had been linked with the job, himself, before the German was named Gareth Southgate's replacement.

"They've made a really good appointment for a coach that is obviously successful, and has won lots of things," Potter told the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast.

"It feels like that was the movement towards how we need a winning coach, a top coach that can help these top players. (For that) Thomas is a fantastic coach and a great appointment.

"Do I think that an English coach can win the World Cup or a major trophy? Yes, absolutely I do.

"You look at the previous Euros winners - the Spanish coach (Luis de la Fuente) I don't think was a Champions League-winning coach?

"I don't think the Argentinian coach (Lionel Scaloni, who won the World Cup in 2022) was a Champions League-winning coach?

"But at the same time, I understand if that's the criteria (being a winner at club level)."