Rutter praises Welbeck for his work rate at Brighton after Newcastle win

Brighton star Georginio Rutter does not mind the intense workload of the Premier League.

The club’s summer signing arrived from Leeds United in August under new coach Fabian Huerzeler.

While Rutter knows the change from his previous club is huge, he is enjoying life as a Brighton player so far.

Rutter said, per The Argus: “It was tough but this is Brighton. Have to run, have to run.

“Work hard on the pitch at training every week.

“I am happy to do the assist but Danny did a great finish as well.

“I think it was like (the win over) Tottenham – not about tactical but about fighting.

“This is what we do. I think we showed a lot of character on the pitch.

“Work hard on the pitch in training.”

Rutter added on Welbeck: “Even if he tells me his secret, I am not going to say to you!

“He stays fit, he is a very professional guy in and out of football and he works hard.

“About behaviour, he is one of the best.”