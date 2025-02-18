Webster on Brighton's win over Chelsea: We are a completely different team now

Brighton and Hove Albion have demonstrated their progress with back-to-back home wins over Chelsea.

Star Adam Webster is eager for the team to continue improving in the final stretch of the season.

The defender played his first full 90 minutes of the campaign, helping Brighton secure a clean sheet at the Amex.

Webster said: “I think we were a bit naive and we almost hung ourselves out to dry a little bit, playing like that, because it was such a high line.

“They have obviously got a lot of fast players, clever players.

“But we are a completely different team now.

“We didn’t give them that space, we tried not to give them that space in behind because they have got quick players and good quality players who thrive off that space.

“We have learnt a lot from that and we have evolved.”