Garnacho rewards fan who returned his lost dogs: My children will never forget this day

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has rewarded a woman who recently found his dogs with a tour of Manchester United's training ground and matchday tickets.

United fan Leah Smith managed to find Garnacho's dogs Freko and Burrows and drove them to United's Carrington training ground after recognising them from Garnacho's social media posts. Smith was rewarded by being invited to watch a first-team training session before she was handed tickets in the players' family area at Old Trafford for the United's dramatic 3-1 win over Southampton last month.

She spoke to The Sun about the experience which she says she and her children will never forget.

“Once they confirmed the dogs belonged to Garna, they politely asked if I could take them back to his home, which I did,' she told The Sun. 'His partner, Eva, was waiting and was very grateful.”

“My children will never forget this day. Thank you Garna & Eva”

Garnacho has attracted interest from Chelsea and Napoli this winter as United try to raise funds to battle financial restrictions on the club which means they have to sell to buy. As summer approaches his future remains unclear, especially with his limited game time under manager Ruben Amorim.