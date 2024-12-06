Hurzeler on Brighton star Baleba: He must stay humble, grounded and keep working

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has opened up on midfielder Carlos Baleba who he feels is the next big star at the club.

The 20 year-old bagged a superb goal against Fulham on Thursday night as he returned from suspension which only adds to the hype and media speculation around the youngster. Hurzeler says the Cameroonian must remain grounded as he grows as a player.

"I am not the biggest fan of talking about individual performances, even when we lose.

"In the end, there are some positives. There is a big hype about Carlos at the moment that is justified. It is important that he stays grounded, humble and keep working.

"He is doing a great job so far. I think in some moments he can also improve. He can still have a big impact on our game. I am happy for Carlos.

"We tried to give him the environment on the pitch where he could improve, and he’s put in some great performances this season."

