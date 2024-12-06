Brighton boss Hurzeler: Scoreline flatters Fulham

Brighton would have defeated Fulham if they had taken their chances earlier in the game.

That was the view of manager Fabian Hurzeler after a 3-1 loss to the Cottagers.

While the Albion were not at their best, Hurzeler felt the result flattered the visitors.

“I thought we created chances to win two or three games, the performance was good but the result is very disappointing,” he said post-game.

“I think we deserved much more – but if you don’t take the chances you create you can get punished.”

“With the first goal mistakes happen in football and I would never judge Bart (Verbruggen) for what happened,” added the head coach.

“If you don’t make mistakes in football there wouldn’t be any goals. We will try to clarify these things and find a solution. It’s the way we want to play, and I’m completely convinced that we will develop ways to clarify how we play out from the back.

“I think it was a foul on Lewis (for the second goal). It happens more and more when players try to block. It’s becoming more popular at set-pieces and if you don’t make any clear rules about blocking it will change football. It was a foul on Lewis, but the referee didn’t decide that it was.”

