Silva: Fulham proved our quality in victory over Brighton

Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted with his team’s performance against Brighton.

The Cottagers were the better side, especially in the second half, as they ran away with a 3-1 win.

While they did have to ride their luck at times in the first period, Silva was pleased with their adaptation to the Albion.

“A really tough team to play against,” Silva said.

“Top quality – individually and collectively as well. They have not been losing games easily.

“They were fifth in the table, last Friday when they played against Southampton they finished that game in second position in the table, too. That shows the quality they have, and how they have had a great start.

“We knew that it was going to be tough. We started the game the best way possible with a goal in the first minutes. Okay, mistake from the goalkeeper or not, but the reality is that we believed in that moment.

“But first half was really difficult for us, was tough. Even if we were leading the score, it was really tough. It was difficult for us to find the right moments to press.

“We had more problems than normal to press and to start to be more aggressive in our first press, and when you don't have the ball for some longer times, it’s more difficult for us.

“Rodrigo and Emile, they worked really hard first half, but we didn't get the right timings to press and to win the ball. We wanted to create some dangerous moments for them, but it was not as often as we like to do it, and it was difficult.

“They had some chances to equalise, we had our moments too – two great headers from Rodrigo, probably should have scored in that situation.

“But I have to say that, first half, even if we are leading the score at half-time, they were the better team.”

Silva added: “Second half was completely different.

“We adjusted some things at half-time, we adjusted our pressure. It was important for us to don't lose Rodrigo and Emile always in the first pressure, because after they are going to play behind that first pressure. And we did much better second half.

“Even when they equalised, in that moment of the game we were already the best team on the pitch. We reacted well. Even with 1-1, I think our reaction was good.

“We scored from a set-piece. It was in an important moment of the game that we scored, and after that, we controlled all the game.

“It was a moment that I decided already to change, to put Raúl and Josh King in to help our first pressure. And from that moment we started to press higher, better, and we didn't give many chances for them after the 2-1.

“It was a difficult one, but big three points for us against tough opposition. Much better second half than the first, looking overall to the game. Of course, credit to Brighton, the way they played first half, but I think, overall, we probably deserved the three points.”

