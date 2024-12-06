Brighton boss Hurzeler shrugs off Van Hecke wobbler after Fulham hook

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has defended his defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Albion manager had to take off Van Hecke in the second half of a 3-1 loss to Fulham.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they shifted to a back four, he was the centre half asked to make way for a forward player.

As he came off, his feelings were clear as he furiously kicked out on the bench.

Post-game, Hurzeler said: "He is an emotional player and I like emotional players.

"So that is part of the business.

"I remember not reacting much better when I was substituted when I was playing.

"Every person who plays football knows it is frustrating when you concede a goal and get substituted.

"Or when it is not the best moment in the game, and you are substituted, it is not the best moment.

"It can be emotional. He is a good guy, so I don't worry about anything."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play