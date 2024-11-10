O'Riley "really happy" after proving Brighton matchwinner against Man City

Matt O'Riley was delighted proving Brighton's matchwinner against Manchester City,

O'Riley struck late for the 2-1 win on his Premier League debut.

"It was really nice. I'm a little tired right now so I don't really know what to say. I'm just really happy to be back and it was a nice way to do it," O'Riley told Viaplay.

The Dane suffered a nasty ankle injury back in August and has since been waiting for his first minutes in the Premier League.

"I can't really ask for more, if I'm being completely honest. People think it's really hard to be injured, but actually it's been okay.

"It has given me some time to settle into the squad, and therefore I also knew exactly what I had to do when I came onto the field today.

"That's how I try to look at it, and fortunately I was in place when I was needed."