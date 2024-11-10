Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Walker: Time for Man City to put our wellies on
Walker: Time for Man City to put our wellies on
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker says it's time to dig in after defeat at Brighton.

City have now lost their past four games - a career first for manager Pep Guardiola.

Walker said afterwards from Falmer stadium:  "We were a bit late to the game, but I think that's the period we're going through at the moment. The international break came at the right time. There are a lot of reasons. How you feel day by day. It's tough, but we've been lucky enough to have a lot of success here over the last eight years.

"You have to show character. You have to put on your wellies and deal with the mud. Brighton have a philosophy and a foundation that they've built at the club, but we're Manchester City.

"We're the reigning champions and we should come here and get a result."

