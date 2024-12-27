Hurzeler hopes to give Brighton fans "a present" against Brentford to break winless run

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler says he hopes to break the club's winless streak tonight and reward Brighton fans for their patience in recent months.

The German head coach says nothing helps the team more than a strong bond with the supporters who will be in full voice this evening at the Amex Express Stadium.

Hurzeler said, “The first thing I always say is we try to play for them. We see it also as a responsibility that we want to make them proud, wearing the Seagulls’ colours in public.

“That is our job to make them proud. I think we have big value here in this club and that is togetherness and that is a sense of community.

“That is not only us here as a club, it is also together with the fans. In the end the club is only as strong as the social bond with the supporters.

“That is why I am really thankful how they support us this season so far.”

The Seagulls have not lost to Brentford since October 2022 and Hurzeler wishes to keep that form going tonight.

“I know it isn’t the easiest period of time when you don’t have a win for five games.

“They try to come to the stadium and support us but they go home with a disappointed feeling. I hope that we can give them a present on Friday, then we start hopefully a good feeling in the New Year.

“I am sure when we stay together, when we stick together, especially in this period of time, we get out of this situation stronger and I am sure we will celebrate a lot of positive experiences and positive victories in 2025.

“I am really looking forward to that.”