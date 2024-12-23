Veltman on Brighton's winless streak: This is not our standard, this is not our bar

Brighton defender Joel Veltman says they need to drastically improve to break their winless streak.

After going five games without a win, the Seagulls head into Christmas with three points from their last possible 15 under manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Veltman says the squad need to look in the mirror as on paper they are a "great team" but on the pitch things are proving different.

"I remember with Graham (Potter) as well, we had loads of good results and then we lost six in a row, It’s the Premier League. You can’t do an average intensity, we need to do more, especially if you want to win these games.

"We have had this type of game in the last couple of weeks. We have to look in the mirror. That is what we said after the game as well. We cannot take average results. We are not built for that.

“We have a great team, we have great spirit. We have to do more for the win. This is not our standard, this is not our bar.”

The 32-year-old says wins will come as long as hard work continues and with a festive clash against Brentford on the horizon, Brighton have the perfect opportunity to bounce back and push into a European qualification spots.

“We want to achieve something this year with this team. You are not going to get there by draws and some losses.

“The results will come. If you would have a bit of luck, I would say today, you would have scored. “We are not looking at referees or opponents. We know we can do better and we will.”