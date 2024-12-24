Brentford boss Frank tips Brighton midfielder Baleba for big club move

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is destined for big things.

The Bees meet Brighton after Christmas and Frank admits he's been impressed by Baleba this season.

He said, “They have so many threats going forward so I expect a difficult game.

“Every away game is a chance to turn the away form. We go there with belief that we can win. That said, Brighton are a strong team.

“I think (Brighton head coach) Fabian Hürzeler has done a good job. They’ve got a very good squad, a more or less fully firing squad, available.

"(Kaoru) Mitoma is finding his form again. (João) Pedro we know is a top player.

“(Carlos) Baleba is an excellent midfielder. He will go to one of the bigger clubs in the future, for sure."