Hurzeler happy to see Guardiola extending his contract at Man City

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is pleased to see Pep Guardiola stay in the Premier League.

The Manchester City head coach has put pen to paper on a new contract for a further season at the club.

While teams contending for the title may be disappointed, Hurzeler is happy to see such a great coach remain in England.

During a press conference, he said of Guardiola: "He's one of the best coaches in the world.

"And with his ideas he always brings something new to the football stage and it's always a challenge to compete against him.

"He always adapts quickly, always has new ideas.

"He can win the game so I'm very happy that he hopefully will extend his contract because you can learn from him and to compete with him is a big, big experience."

