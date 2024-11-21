Hurzeler reveals Bournemouth are so strong because "they have the ability to suffer"

Huerzeler reveals Bournemouth are so strong because "they have the ability to suffer"

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has opened up about this weekend's clash with Bournemouth and how their biggest strength is how they are able to suffer against bigger sides.

The Seagulls make the trip to the Vitality Stadium this Saturday to face a Cherries side who have overcome the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in recent weeks. Hurzeler also overcame a crumbling Pep Guardiola City side but feels his win will not help Brighton against a Bournemouth team who have looked ruthless as of late.

“It's a really big challenge, because for me, Bournemouth is one of the strongest teams at the moment because they can play very intensely, they run a lot, they have individual quality, they are in good shape.

“So for me at the moment, they are one of the best teams in the league, so a very, very big challenge for us.

“That's why it's very important for our mindset that we go into this game and don't say, ‘Oh, we won against City, we have the momentum’.

“No, it's completely the opposite. I think it's an even harder challenge, so we need to have the mindset to go into this game to fight for the small things, fight for winning the personal duels and then you get what you deserve.”

The German coach opened up on how Bournemouth are able to pick apart stronger sides and how it is no surprise that manager Andoni Iraola has found how to use his team to the best of their ability this season.

“They are one of the strongest teams because they have the ability to suffer.They also have the ability to hurt the opponent.

“A team who defends because they have great one against one players, they have a great striker Evanilson, they have Semenyo, they have Kluivert.

“So individual quality for wingers and on top of that, they have great players at the back. They can open a game with his passes with Christie in midfield.

“So they are a very strong team, a very compact team. For me, it's no surprise that they beat these two big clubs.”

