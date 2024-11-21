Man City documentary reveals how Guardiola rallied his side to win the treble last season

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has spoken in the club's new documentary Together: 4-In-A-Row about how he will never be complacent with success.

The feature length film goes behind the scenes of the club’s record-breaking 2023/24 season in which they won a fourth consecutive Premier League title under the genius that is Guardiola.

After winning the Treble it has been revealed in the documentary that the Spanish coach did not know how to react after making history and how new signings such as Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol adapated to the side to make it stronger than ever before.

“No team has won four consecutive Premier League titles… yet!

“After the Treble, even myself, I didn’t know how we would react and how we would be,” Guardiola says.

“I think with the new ones, they settle and they realise how we behave, what are our standards and what we have to do to defend it.

“You cannot imagine how much it helps to have a stable team.

“In the first month we were talking about trying to get points in the beginning. In the first month you cannot win the Premier League but you can lose it.”

Guardiola has high standards and he admits that in the documentary. His frustration can sometimes get the better of him which he says he regrets when he lashes out in the dressing room.

“I’m not really proud sometimes, right after the game, when I’m angry for my emotions to pass it on to the players,” Guardiola says.

“I am a human being, I make mistakes but I don’t like that.

“In that moment, 10-men down and then giving away an unnecessary penalty, sometimes I cannot control myself either.”

