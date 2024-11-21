Keown: Guardiola must go back to the basics at Man City to get rid of "doom and gloom"

Keown says Guardiola must go back to the basics at Man City to get rid of "doom and gloom"

Arsenal icon Martin Keown has given his opinion on the current crisis at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola who has now lost 4 consecutive games.

For the first time since August 2006, City have lost 4 games in a row which has sparked debate about what the Spaniard should do to climb out of the unprecedented rut as the Premier League returns this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to Talksport, Keown revealed that City must go back to practicing the basics if he wants his side to return to form and challenge for the title.

"We're seeing a mini-crisis with Man City. When you never lose games, how do you take the doom and gloom away from the dressing room?

"Because it is almost like a morgue when you come in, but they've got to get some sort of reality check.

"They've been magnificent for four seasons, they've just got to start winning again, but it does feel like they've fallen off the cliff at the moment.

"They're losing goals in flurries, they conceded two quick goals against Brighton, the same happened against Sporting, they need to just do the basics.

"And even for Pep, this is difficult to turn around, you're going into the training ground, doom and gloom."

Keown made comparisons to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal side 20 years ago and how he managed to turn things around after a poor run of form.

"It's interesting, because I remember this happening. Arsene Wenger was really concerned, certainly in (the 02/03 season), that, 'Look, we haven't lost for weeks/months, if we lose a game, how do we pick this up?'

"Because we don't really know how anyone is going to behave or conduct themselves, on the outside it looks like they're ruling supreme.

"It's, 'Oh look at Man City, it's fantastic', but on the inside, you're like, 'Oof,' you're vulnerable.

The international break allowed Guardiola’s side to rest and train hard ahead of their next match against Tottenham, which Keown admits is perfect for the side to rethink their strategy this campaign before the title slips away from them.

"Because people are used to losing, it's more realistic in footballing terms, but for Man City, they've lived a charmed life for four seasons.

"And they've got to get that back quickly, otherwise it very quickly slips away, and they don't really know when that next win is coming from.

"The international break is good for them, but they'll come back, they'll be delighted to get back to their clubs.

"I expect them to pick up, but even for them, it's not easy."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play