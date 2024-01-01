Hurzeler excited by Brighton squad mix

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits he visited Falmer stadium last season.

The former St Pauli coach took in Brighton's clash with Tottenham and admits he enjoyed the experience.

“I have to say the Spurs game was the best game I saw last season,” he admitted. “The stadium, the atmosphere, the way the crowd were involved was incredible.

"By the end of the game I was feeling the game like a Seagulls’ supporter! I honestly enjoyed every part of the game, it was incredible.”

On the squad he's inherited, the American told the Brighton website: “Looking at it, to me the squad has great balance.

“We have the more experienced players like Pascal (Gross), Lewis (Dunk), James (Milner) and Danny (Welbeck) who have had a lot of success in their careers and then some fabulous youngsters like Jack Hinshelwood.

“The mix of players is very good but the culture of the club seems to be very strong too. The players want to improve and learn and I can’t wait to start working with them and learning more about their qualities as individuals.”