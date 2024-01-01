Exclusive: Ex-Brighton defender Upson convinced Hurzeler right appointment

Matthew Upson has urged Brighton fans to keep faith in their board after the surprise appointment of new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Just 31, the Texan arrives after leading St Pauli to Bundesliga promotion last season. Hurzeler joins after Roberto de Zerbi's surprising end of season split.

Having joined from Stoke City, Upson was Player of the Season for Brighton in 2013/14 and he’s excited by Hürzeler's arrival.

“It’s a very Brighton-esque move," he told Tribalfootball.com.

"They track young managers, those who are innovative, developers of young players. He looks to have that style about him. Brighton have a good record with coaches like him.

"Some would say it’s a gamble, but Brighton do their homework and it’s a great job for him and hopefully a clever appointment by the Club. Brighton wouldn’t appoint a coach they didn’t think can do well, so they would have had him on their radar for a while.”

