Hurzeler delighted with Brighton summer spending

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is delighted with their summer market spending.

The likes of Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer are due to make their home debuts today against Manchester United.

Hurzeler said, "I’m very convinced of the players I have but, on the other side, I’m very thankful that the club shows their ambition, especially Tony Bloom, the chairman, and Paul Barber, the CEO.

“They showed their ambition by doing this, by signing great players who might improve the club.

“In the end it’s up to me and my team to use these players and to make out of individual players a group.

“That’s the most important thing, to create a team and create a togetherness.

“That will be my job together with my experts in my staff, and I’m really looking forward to it.”