Sevilla in Brighton contact for Barco

Sevilla have approached Brighton for young wing-back Valentin Barco.

The young Argentine only moved to Brighton in January and Sevilla chief Victor Orta has been in contact with the Seagulls about a loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

TyC Sports says Brighton are willing to do business, but only for a straight loan - there is an insistence that no permanent option be included.

For his part, Barco is unhappy at Falmer stadium after being blocked from being part of Argentina's Olympics campaign this summer.

And he will be allowed to leave on-loan if Sevilla accept Brighton's terms.