DONE DEAL: Sevilla snap up Brighton wing-back Barco

Brighton wing-back Valentin Barco has joined Sevilla.

The Argentine joins Sevilla on-loan for the season.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “Valentin made good progress with us last season and this is a great opportunity for him to go and get experience and minutes with one of the top clubs in Spain in a very competitive environment.

We wish him well and I look forward to seeing how he progresses during the season.”

Technical director David Weir added, “Sevilla is a fantastic club for Valentin to go and further his development.

“He made a great impression last season in the Premier League and La Liga is another top league where he can continue to learn.

“Our pathway development manager, Gordon Greer will closely follow his progress throughout the season.”