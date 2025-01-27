Hurzeler confirms Brighton star Ferguson is struggling amid transfer speculation

Brighton star Evan Ferguson is having a tough time due to an ankle injury, but head coach Fabian Hurzeler is confident he will be okay.

Transfer speculation continues to surround the Irish international, with Fabrizio Romano stating a move may be possible.

Ferguson's future remains a hot topic, especially with Julio Enciso on loan and Jakub Moder's full transfer.

On a timetable for return, Hurzeler stated: “I can't say anything about that because I don't know.”

Hurzeler added: “When I see him he's in a good spirit but of course injuries don't help your mood and your shape.

“Not only physically but also mentally it's a tough time for him but I'm sure he will get through it.”