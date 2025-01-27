Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Man Utd boss Amorim takes fresh swipe at Rashford after win at Fulham
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan

Hurzeler confirms Brighton star Ferguson is struggling amid transfer speculation

Ansser Sadiq
Hurzeler confirms Brighton star Ferguson is struggling amid transfer speculation
Hurzeler confirms Brighton star Ferguson is struggling amid transfer speculationAction Plus
Brighton star Evan Ferguson is having a tough time due to an ankle injury, but head coach Fabian Hurzeler is confident he will be okay. 

Transfer speculation continues to surround the Irish international, with Fabrizio Romano stating a move may be possible. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ferguson's future remains a hot topic, especially with Julio Enciso on loan and Jakub Moder's full transfer.

On a timetable for return, Hurzeler stated: “I can't say anything about that because I don't know.”

Hurzeler added: “When I see him he's in a good spirit but of course injuries don't help your mood and your shape.

“Not only physically but also mentally it's a tough time for him but I'm sure he will get through it.”

Mentions
Hurzeler FabianFerguson EvanSchmid RomanoEnciso JulioModer JakubBrightonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man Utd attempted to sign Brighton's Enciso before he joined Ipswich on loan
McKenna speaks on Ipswich's transfer business, signing a striker and new signing Enciso