Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan

Brighton are ready to release Evan Ferguson for loan before the end of the January market.

With Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham all keen, Brighton are willing to send the striker away on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Ferguson will leave Brighton on loan before the window slams shut.

Interest is arriving from the Premier League and Bundesliga for the young Irish striker.

Brighton favours sending Ferguson on-loan to a team where he will play consistently for the remainder of the season.