Young Man Utd trio told of contract release

Manchester United have informed Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray and James Nolan they won't be receiving a new contract offer.

All three will be allowed to come off contract at United over the summer, says the Manchester Evening News.

Defender Kingdon (above) is currently playing on-loan with Rochdale and has helped them into the National League playoffs.

Left-back Murray, 20, signed from Huddersfield as a teen, and has been a regular with the U21s this season.

Nolan, who like Kingdon is a Scotland youth international, has spent the season at home with Inverness Caley on-loan.