Arsenal accelerate William Saliba contract talks amid Real Madrid interest

Arsenal are hoping to tie William Saliba down to a new long-term deal as they seek to avoid a similar situation PSG did with Kylian Mbappe.

French outlet L'Equipe revealed earlier this week that Real Madrid have been in talks with the 24-year-old for ‘weeks.’

It’s understood the Spanish giants view Saliba as the perfect man to help overhaul their aging and injury-prone backline.

Now, the same publication is saying that new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has opened talks with Saliba over a new deal at the club in the hopes of avoiding what happened with PSG and Mbappe.

Madrid are willing to wait for Saliba if they have to, with the Frenchman having just two years left on his current deal in North London.