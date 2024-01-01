Hurzeler: Brighton have to use the crowd more

Huerzeler: Brighton "have to use the crowd more" to bring energy to the team

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has explained the role fans can play in helping his side gain momentum and energy throughout a game.

The German coach praised fans for their role in the Seagulls' comeback against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend which he says was down to the crowd who never gave up on the side.

Hurzeler spoke on how he wants this relationship to thrive: “The players won their personal duels, they played with more energy.

“And then you also win the crowd back. That is what I also said to the team.

“We have to use the crowd more. You can only get it back by our energy on the pitch and I think that was the thing that brought back the self-confident mentality.”

The 31-year-old said that the Spurs victory is just the start and that his side are learning every day as they aim for European qualification once again.

“They are quick to adapt to small little things.

“We got smashed last week by Chelsea and we learned out of it and they showed personality.

“To win Premier League games is about keeping the momentum and using it.

“In all the games we had we always had momentum and didn’t use it all the time.”

Brighton face Newcastle United after the international break and will be hoping to carry the momentum from the Tottenham game to St. James’ Park.