Tribal Football
Most Read
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager

Van Hecke speaks on injury woe as Brighton prepare for Tottenham clash

Van Hecke speaks on injury woe as Brighton prepare for Tottenham clash
Van Hecke speaks on injury woe as Brighton prepare for Tottenham clashAction Plus
Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke has spoken on the injury that will keep him out of the squad once again as the club look to bounce back after their loss against Chelsea.

The Dutchman missed the 4-2 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday as Brighton lost their first game of the season and as the club prepare for another London fight against Tottenham, he spoke to ESPN.nl about how disappointed he is to miss the game. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We have to wait and see how the rehabilitation goes, but in principle it is six weeks. I feel like I am slightly ahead of schedule. I hope that it will go a bit faster and that I can rejoin sooner.” 

"It's a shame and I'm disappointed that I had to sustain this injury at this time, but injuries never come at a good time. 

"You have to learn to deal with it. I'm going to make sure I'm back as soon as possible." 

Manager Fabian Hurzeler said his team lacked “connection” at Stamford Bridge but added: “It shouldn’t be an excuse” after van Hecke watched from the sidelines. 

Albion will have to rely on the Brazilian Igor who performed well against Chelsea and against Wolverhampton Wanderers in last week's EFL Cup clash. Hurzeler’s side will be looking to bounce back against Spurs as they aim to leapfrog the North London side on the table. 

Mentions
van Hecke Jan PaulIgorBrightonTottenhamChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Lee Sharpe exclusive: Baffled by Ten Hag selections - but confident Man Utd job safe (for now)
Sandro regrets seeing Estevao commit to Chelsea over Spurs
Potter: Where it went wrong for me at Chelsea