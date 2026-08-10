Alderweireld says Chelsea signing Welbeck and Henderson is genius: They will set an example

Former Spurs and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has spoken on Chelsea snapping up Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

Tosin Adarabioyo welcomed “uncles” Henderson and Welbeck this week as he joked about Chelsea’s new signings who are 35 and 36 respectively.

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The pair are experienced and add a new dimension to a Chelsea side who have often relied on youth over the past few years, finding little success.

Chelsea had also explored experienced players such as John Stones and Granit Xhaka as they sought additions who can lead the side and steer it in the right direction.

Speaking to Hajper, Alderweireld praised the Blues who he believes have signed two players who can help manager Xabi Alonso turn Chelsea into title contenders.

“You need to have a spine, not only in the team, but in the dressing room, players who maybe don’t play every game but puts demands on other players to go to the gym every day, improve themselves, keep pushing and visualising what it will take in the difficult times.

“Players like Welbeck and Henderson know what they need to do, how to stay calm and when to show the younger players when it's time to fight, and that’s why these proven players are so important alongside the youth, even when they are potentially big future stars.

“You need a good balance and I think Chelsea have spent a lot of money to buy titles and trophies and it’s good for football that you can’t just buy your way like that.

“They need to build a good team that can compete week in, week out, who can travel for European games and come back to play difficult games in the Premier League. They need a good team, not just good players. Henderson and Welbeck can help Xabi Alonso set the example for what that means.”

Henderson and Welbeck are 71 years old combined and enter a Chelsea side whose age profile has just changed dramatically in what is an experiment many fans believe will pay off.