Dias: No reason for panic at Man City

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias insists there's no reason for "panic" over this campaign's poor season.

Dias has hinted at a hangover from the past years of trophy-packed success.

He told the Telegraph: "Maybe this season was a cost we had to go through because of all the emotion of the past years.

"It's football and we take it gladly. There's no need to panic. We know very well who we are and the only way forward is to keep on working.

"This season was difficult so there was more than one time when we felt we needed to speak with each other but there's also a time when you know what's wrong and what has to improve so it's time to go on the pitch and work harder than ever.

"People will always want to take what's yours, especially when we've conquered this much and we are the team we are. All the new signings come starving and they want to win. To be in a club like this, you want nothing else. You want people that are starving and want to win at all costs.

"I'm 27 and I feel like I've a lot to give. Not because my age says so, but because my feeling and will says so. This is my fifth season and I still want to win so much."