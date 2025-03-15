Gundogan: Man City players not too old nor too tired!

Tribal Football
Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan has dismissed doubts about the powers of the current squad.

Many are convinced City's quality is waning and the squad is in need to a major overhaul.

But Gundogan told City's website: "I don't think we're too tired. I don’t think we are too old. I just think that achievements Manchester City over the past seven years — this is not normal.

"Six titles in the EPL, Champions League, countless trophies. What the club has achieved is now considered the norm.

"Sometimes you can do nothing but accept it. We know that we can do more, because we ourselves have made enough mistakes. The minimum goal now is — to get into the Champions League."

