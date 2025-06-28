Arsenal ready move for Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers as they look to sing a new left-winger in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old was a standout performer for Aston Villa last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists in his 54 games across all competitions.

According to The Express, Arsenal are in ‘informal discussions’ over a move for Rogers and are hoping to take advantage of Villa’s precarious PSR situation.

Mikel Arteta’s side had previously been linked with the likes of Nico Williams and Rodrygo but moves for the two are looking increasingly unlikely.

Villa have no intention of letting one of their star forwards leave for cheap, however, and will likely demand a fee in excess of £70 million.