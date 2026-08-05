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Hull City confirm the record signing of Tzolakis: I feel ready, I will give everything!

Hull City confirm the record signing of Tzolakis: I feel ready, I will give everything!
Hull City confirm the record signing of Tzolakis: I feel ready, I will give everything!Hull City

Greece international Konstantinos Tzolakis has officially signed for Hull City in a record breaking deal.

Tzolakis has signed a five-year deal with the Tigers, who agreed a reported £20m fee plus add-ons with Olympiacos for the goalkeeper who is certainly Premier League quality. 

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The young goalkeeper kept an impressive 64 clean sheets in 131 appearances for Olympiacos and smashes Hull’s previous transfer record which came in 2016 when they paid £13M for Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason

Tzolakis won eight trophies during his time in Greece, most notably the 2023-24 Conference League before making 9 appearances in the Champions League last season. 

Speaking on the switch to England, Tzolakis said he is over the moon and cannot wait to fight to keep the side away from relegation. 

“I am very happy to be here. It’s a big honour to join Hull City. I am ready for a new chapter in my career. I met all the players and staff in Türkiye, and I thank them for the warm welcome. 

“With Olympiacos, I had a successful career with a Conference League title, championship and a cup, also European games and Champions League. 

“Hull City is something different because we are playing in the Premier League. We have to fight against top players, so it’s a challenge for me. 

“I feel ready. I will give everything I have every single day in training to help our team to achieve its goals. 

 “I’m excited to be in England. I wanted to come to Hull City because the Premier League is the top stage. I know Hull have passionate supporters, so I can’t wait to play for them.” 

Manager Sergej Jakirovic also commented on the deal, revealing how happy he is to bring in the talented shot stopper. 

"He's our first choice. I had a conversation with him, and everything is fine. I explained to him everything, so he's looking forward to joining us. 

 "Of course, he's a national team player of Greece, and when we are speaking about national team players, there is quality. You cannot be in the national team by accident." 

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Football transfersPremier LeagueKonstantinos TzolakisRyan MasonHull CityGreeceOlympiacos PiraeusTottenham

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