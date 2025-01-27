Hull City agree loan deal for Villa starlet Barry until the end of the season

Hull City have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry on loan until the end of the season after successful negotiations.

This is reported by Hull Live who state that the 21-year-old will join the club after manager Unai Emery sanctioned the deal which will allow him more room to grow at the Championship side this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

City owner Acun Ilicali and Villa owner Nassef Sawiris have a close relationship which would have helped with the deal for the striker who can also play on the left flank if needed for the Tigers.

Barry netted 15 times in 23 League One games whilst on loan at Stockport County during the first half of the season but now looks to move up a league where the likes of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Derby County were all interested.

Jaden Philogene's development during his short time in East Yorkshire last season may have helped push the deal forward with Sawiri and Emery opting for a club who are known to develop many of the Premier League’s upcoming talents.

Emery recently spoke on Barry and what his plans are for the talented forward who is certainly one to watch for the future.

“We are very happy with Barry, but we have one plan with him, and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player and to go on on loan, get experience and confidence," Emery said of the young attacking wizard. "How we are working with him now and last year is the right way for him.”