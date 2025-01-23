Weir explains Brighton recalling Rushworth

Brighton have recalled goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from his loan spell this month.

The shot stopper has come back to the Premier League club due to Jason Steele’s injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

He had been enjoying his loan spell at Hull City, getting regular game time in the Championship.

"We have recalled Carl, with Jason Steele due to undergo surgery on a problem which will sideline him for a period," Brighton's technical director David Weir said.

"Alongside Killian Cahill, Carl will provide goalkeeping competition for Bart Verbruggen for the period ahead."