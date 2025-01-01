Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans
Man Utd working from 3-man winter shopping list

Barcelona, Man City following LAFC attacker Martinez

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona, Man City following LAFC attacker Martinez
Barcelona, Man City following LAFC attacker MartinezAction Plus
LAFC attacker David Martinez is attracting major European interest.

Although he is 18 years old and has only played 25 games for Los Angeles FC, Venezuelan Martinez has already managed to attract the attention of a good number of European clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Estadio Deportivo, the attacker has been closely monitored by Barcelona, Real Betis, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Porto.

Forged in Monagas in his country, the youngster joined LAFC last February and has already recorded five goals and three assists. He has also managed to shine with the Venezuelan U23 team.

LAFC will be reluctant sellers, though if they must, the MLS club will seek to sell for greater than the €3.2m they paid Monagas for the teen.

Mentions
MLSMartinez DavidBarcelonaManchester CityLos Angeles FCBetisDortmundFC PortoMonagasLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem six circle as Barcelona face losing Olmo
Real Madrid pull out of pursuit of Man Utd, Barcelona target Mastantuono
Barcelona welcome Tottenham approach for Betis loanee Roque