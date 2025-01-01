Barcelona, Man City following LAFC attacker Martinez

LAFC attacker David Martinez is attracting major European interest.

Although he is 18 years old and has only played 25 games for Los Angeles FC, Venezuelan Martinez has already managed to attract the attention of a good number of European clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Estadio Deportivo, the attacker has been closely monitored by Barcelona, Real Betis, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Porto.

Forged in Monagas in his country, the youngster joined LAFC last February and has already recorded five goals and three assists. He has also managed to shine with the Venezuelan U23 team.

LAFC will be reluctant sellers, though if they must, the MLS club will seek to sell for greater than the €3.2m they paid Monagas for the teen.