Man City recall Kabore from Benfica

Ansser Sadiq
Benfica’s on-loan star Issa Kaboré is has returned to Manchester City this week.

The right-back had been expected to stay in Portugal until the end of the season.

However, both clubs have agreed to cut short the loan due to game time expectations.

Kabore did not manage to get into the Benfica team in the way he had expected.

Per The Mirror, City are now likely to pursue a new team for Kabore to continue his progress.

The youngster managed seven first team appearances during his time in Porgual.

