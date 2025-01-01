DONE DEAL: Southampton defender Edwards joins QPR

Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards has joined Championship club QPR.

Edwards moves to Loftus Road on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The youngster joined Southampton last summer from Peterborough United.

"You can obviously wait until deadline day but as soon as I heard of this, I thought why not get started straight away?" Edwards told the QPR website.

"I was used to playing regularly in the past and I have missed that. Hopefully I can get that here.

"I know about the division. It's exciting, it is another challenge, and I am ready to get going."