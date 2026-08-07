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Hull announce the signing of Jens Hjertø-Dahl: This is the biggest challenge you can get!

Hull announce the signing of Jens Hjertø-Dahl:
Hull announce the signing of Jens Hjertø-Dahl: Hull City

Norwegian midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl has joined Hull City as he seeks to help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Tromsø midfielder Hjertø-Dahl has completed the switch to East Yorkshire as he becomes the latest players to sign for the Tigers ahead of what will be a very tough campaign. 

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Hull also announced a record deal for goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis from Greek giants Olympiacos earlier this week as Hjertø-Dahl joins a side who are finally splashing their promotion cash. 

Hjertø-Dahl, who should bring dynamism Hull’s midfield, spoke on the move which he admits will be a real test for him and the club. 

“I’m very happy. It’s a massive club and I’m really looking forward to playing here. I heard of the club’s interest a little over a week ago. From there, it’s happened really fast. 

“I spoke to the Chairman on a video call and he told me lots of good things about the club. I also spoke to Sergej (Jakirović) and I really like his vision for me and for the team. 

“The last three and a half years with the senior team were the greatest years of my life in Tromsø. I will miss them but I’m ready for Hull and what’s waiting here. 

“I needed a challenge and this is the biggest challenge you can get. I think this is the right step and that Hull can help me improve. 

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about the atmosphere, so I’m really looking forward to it.” 

The 20 year old featured 105 times for Tromso which included appearances in the Europa and Conference League qualifiers. He scored 19 goals with 11 assists and will now hope to push Hull away from the relegation zone next season.

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Premier LeagueJens Hjerto-DahlKonstantinos TzolakisHull CityTromsoFootball transfers

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